US’ hidden civilian deaths, Colombia’s cocaine boom and Russia’s foreign agents law
Has the Pentagon hidden the real number of civilians killed in the fight against Daesh? A scathing report by the New York Times makes the claim. Meanwhile, Colombia is seeing its biggest cocaine boom in almost 20 years. Could this be an unintended consequence of a peace deal with FARC rebels? And Russia fires back at the US after its journalists in Washington are forced to register as foreign agents.
US’ hidden civilian deaths, Colombia’s cocaine boom and Russia’s foreign agents law
November 30, 2017
