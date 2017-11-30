Roundtable: South Africa's Future

Is it possible that the party that's ruled South Africa since Apartheid ended has lost its grip on power? Is the ANC's in-fighting threatening to pull the party apart? There are claims of deep divisions and a push by some in the ANC to get Jacob Zuma out before his time is up. Will South Africa's ruling party allow the President to see out the rest of his term?