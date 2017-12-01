Venezuela on the Edge: Venezuelans face severe shortages of medicine

Skyrocketing inflation has left people in Venezuela struggling with severe shortages of medicine, including those suffering from HIV. President Nicolas Maduro insists it's not a crisis, but his opponents disagree and say the government and its policies are to blame. Juan Carlos Lamas reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world