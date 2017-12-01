350th birthday of Jonathan Swift

Brilliant, cynical, metaphorical... They say Jonathan Swift used satire like no one else in the history of the English language. And there is more to Swift's literature than Gulliver's Travels. On the 350th anniversary of his birth let's see what made him so brilliant. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world