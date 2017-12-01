100 Lebanese artworks in Rome

Civil war, refugee crisis and occupation... Lebanon has been going through constant political turmoil for decades. But how can we understand the political situation in this complicated country? According to the Maxi Museum in Rome, we can do this through its art.