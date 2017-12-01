December 1, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
5th Ajyal Youth Film Festival in Doha
Breaking down barriers and bringing people together... This is the aim of the Ajyal Youth Film Festival, running for the fifth time in the capital of Qatar, Doha. Our Mobin Nasir takes us to the premiere. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
5th Ajyal Youth Film Festival in Doha
Explore