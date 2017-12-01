WORLD
Xavi’s take on Qatar 2022
It's not every day you get to chat up a legendary footballer about a World Cup. Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez won the coveted Jules Rimet trophy with Spain back in 2010, and is currently plying his trade over in Qatar. Beyond the Game's Semra Hunter spoke with Xavi to get his take on how the country is shaping up with five years to go, and how life in the Middle East has been treating him.
December 1, 2017
