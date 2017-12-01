Chatting with Arrigo Sacchi – the days of old and AC Milan

Arrigo Sacchi is one of the best managers of all time. The legendary Italy and AC Milan coach won back-to-back European Cup titles with the Rossoneri, while he took four-time winners Italy to a second place finish at the 1994 World Cup. Beyond the Game’s Semra Hunter had the pleasure to sit down with Sacchi to discuss his sensational career. Beyond The Game is a five-times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one-stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world