Placating Pakistan’s protesters

After weeks of protests, Pakistan's government caved to a previously little known political party, Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan. The hardline group demanded a minister resign after accusing him of blasphemy. And, under intense pressure, Zahid Hamid indeed stepped down. But many see this as a huge embarrassment for the ruling party. Especially with elections next year. Some are now asking if fringe groups can effectively hold the country hostage. So was this a victory for people power, or does it signal a dangerous demise in democracy?