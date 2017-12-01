Money Talks: Burkina Faso opens West Africa’s largest solar plant

The light switch has been turned on at West Africa's largest solar plant in Burkina Faso. It is a move that not only puts the country's sunlight to good use, but also cuts its energy dependence on its neighbours. Adefemi Akinsanya explains.