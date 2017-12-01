Money Talks: Saad Hariri's business empire facing collapse

Lebanon's Saad Hariri has had an eventful month. There was a confusing attempt to resign as prime minister, a mysterious stay in Saudi Arabia and a return to Beirut calling for the Lebanese people to stay united. His opponents have criticised his political and business links with the Saudi royal family, with some calling him a puppet. And now that he has been caught in the middle of a Saudi shake-up, Hariri's house of cards may not hold on for much longer. Laila Humairah reports and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.