Indonesia Volcano: Bali residents refusing to evacuate

Indonesians living near an erupting volcano are refusing to leave their homes. Officials in the holiday island of Bali are urging people living within 10 km of the volcano to move to emergency shelters. But tens of thousands of villagers say they want to remain behind to protect their property and livestock. Philip Owira Reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world