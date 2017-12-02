Strait Talk: Strained Turkey-NATO ties continue after a controversial military drill in Norway

Turkey was a crucial NATO ally throughout the Cold War. And even after the demise of the Soviet Union, it participated in almost every significant operation that the alliance was involved in - from peacekeeping operations in the Balkans to the war in Afghanistan. But fractures were exposed during the war in Syria. Turkey says NATO is to blame for fraying ties. Omer Kablan reports