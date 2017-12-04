Money Talks: More than 100 films showcased at Doha’s Ajyal Youth Film Festival

Thousands of film buffs, comic fans and art connoisseurs are in Qatar. Despite a Saudi-led blockade, they've gathered in Doha to celebrate the Fifth Ajyal Youth Film Festival. Organisers hope it will attract a new generation of visitors to the world's biggest producer of natural gas. TRT World's senior business producer Mobin Nasir is in Doha for more.