Money Talks: Tesla turns on lithium ion battery in Australia

In South Australia, it's all systems go for the world's largest lithium ion battery. It's built by electric car company Tesla, and it will help end persistent blackouts there. It's an engineering milestone for Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk. And the project was completed ahead of schedule. Laila Humairah has more.