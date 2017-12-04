Money Talks: Nissan seeking $770M over 'unpaid incentives' from India’s government

Nissan has reportedly started international arbitration against India over unpaid state incentives worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The Japanese carmarker has become the latest name on a growing list of companies who have complained over nonpayment of dues by the Indian government. Ishan Russel explains more from Surat in western India.