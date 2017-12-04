The War in Syria: SDF defector alleges US secret deals with Daesh

There have been more revelations from a defector who served with the YPG and the SDF in Syria. Over the weekend, Talal Silo - a former spokesman for the group - said he defected from the SDF after he realised it was secretly operating as part of the YPG - an arrangement he says was orchestrated by the United States. Silo now says that SDF and US military in Syria had made deals with Daesh in Raqqa. As a result, thousands of Daesh fighters were saved in a series of evacuations.