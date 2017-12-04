Houthis Kill Saleh: Houthi rebels say former president Saleh killed

Houthi rebels in Yemen have killed the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. He died days after he broke off his alliance with the Houthis and decided, instead, to talk with their rival, the Saudi-led coalition. Nafisa Latic reports.