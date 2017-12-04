The Fight Against Daesh: Iraqi Turkmen return home after Daesh defeated

Iraqis displaced by Daesh are slowly returning. Since Daesh was pushed out of most of its territory in Iraq - slowly those displaced are starting to return. Sara Firth reports.