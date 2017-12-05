North Korea Trade: UN sanctions biting Pyongyang exports

United Nations sanctions on North Korea are having an impact on its most important special economic zone in Rason. And with the regime facing further sanctions following its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, things are unlikely to get any easier for traders. Adefemi Akinsanya reports.