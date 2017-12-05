'Microangelo' paints landscapes on seeds

An artist from Istanbul is using his talents to turn everyday surfaces into unlikely canvasses. Fish bones or seeds, and even a tooth. His name is Microangelo, and his miniature creations are drawing lots of attention.