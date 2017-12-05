Money Talks: Ireland's racehorse industry fears bleak future

As Brexit negotiators from both sides race to reach an agreement, one industry in Ireland fears the split from the EU could spell disaster. Laila Humairah reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world