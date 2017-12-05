Fighting Daesh: Daesh using smuggling routes to enter Europe

Turkey has warned that hundreds of Daesh members have escaped Syria under a deal struck with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces - and could be trying to reach mainland Europe and other parts of the Middle East. Sara Firth has been inside Syria and sent this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world