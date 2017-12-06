WORLD
1 MIN READ
James DeGale: Exclusive interview before the Caleb Truax fight
Middleweight boxing is one of the most competitive divisions in the fighting world. But now, the division just above that - aptly called the super-middleweight division - is going to give it a run for its money. This weekend, IBF World super-middleweight champion, James DeGale, is stepping into the ring against American, Caleb Truax, in London. Chris Skudder has been talking to the English boxer about what he's been through during the past year... Beyond The Game is a five-times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one-stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
