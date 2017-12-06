James DeGale: Exclusive interview before the Caleb Truax fight

Middleweight boxing is one of the most competitive divisions in the fighting world. But now, the division just above that - aptly called the super-middleweight division - is going to give it a run for its money. This weekend, IBF World super-middleweight champion, James DeGale, is stepping into the ring against American, Caleb Truax, in London. Chris Skudder has been talking to the English boxer about what he's been through during the past year...