Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic universe
The release of The Godfather in 1972 created a cottage industry for crime cinema. Soon afterwards, Chinese directors popularized triad gangster movies, and the Japanese started making films about the Yakuza. And that's when critics began to take crime cinema seriously. They also agree The Godfather is the pinnacle of the veteran filmmaker's career. Join us now as we take a tour around Coppola's cinematic universe on the 45th anniversary of one of the world's most influential films. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
