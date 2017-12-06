One on one with Kamaal Williams

Jazz musician, Kamaal Williams, also known as Henry Wu, is one of the brightest talents on the London jazz scene. He recently visited Istanbul to spice this city's cultural life up a little. TRT's Aadel Haleem talked to him about his musical style and ongoing projects with Turkish jazz musicians.