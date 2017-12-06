Al Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad: A cultural icon

Russian author Dostoyevsky once said 'Beauty will save the world.' Despite the whirlwind of wars and political conflicts that seem to never end human-beings have and always will take refuge in art. One example is Baghdad, where one particular street offers people a sweet escape each and every Friday. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world