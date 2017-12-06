Tensions in the Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast boasts one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But its financial success could be concealing political tensions. The former president, Laurent Gbagbo, is on trial at the Hague for crimes against humanity. Prosecutors accuse him of orchestrating violence after losing the election in 2010. But his supporters say the investigators are biased, because they've ignored atrocities committed by forces loyal to the current president, Alassane Outtara. Meanwhile, the opposition parties say Outtara is clamping down on any form of dissent.