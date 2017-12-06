WORLD
1 MIN READ
Exclusive interview with Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal
The Syrian conflict is now in its seventh year. Almost half a million people have been killed, and millions displaced. It's effectively created one of the worst refugee crisis the world has ever seen. And one of the countries at the centre of it all is Jordan. Since 2011 the Arab nation has taken in more than 650,000 Syrians who have fled the war. But it's taken a toll on the country. At the Syrian Jordanian border area of Ruqban, tens of thousands of refugees are trapped in limbo. Well the nation's former crown prince has been trying to help. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
Exclusive interview with Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal
December 6, 2017
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us