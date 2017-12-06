Money Talks: Gulf Cooperation Council holds annual summit in Kuwait

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say they will lead a new political and economic alliance of Gulf Arab countries. One country that is not likely to be invited to the new club? Qatar. The region is already facing its worst ever crisis with a Saudi-led blockade of Qatar. And the announcement raises a question mark over the future of the 36-year-old Gulf Cooperation Council. TRT World's Middle East correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Kuwait and TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir brings the latest from Doha.