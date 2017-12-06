December 6, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: UN sanctions hurt Pyongyang exports
United Nations sanctions on North Korea are having an impact on its most important special economic zone in Rason. And with the regime facing further punishment, following its latest missile test, things are unlikely to get any easier for traders. Adefemi Akinsanya reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Money Talks: UN sanctions hurt Pyongyang exports
Explore