Rountable: Monarchy & Marriage

Young royals marrying regular people - in many cases making the monarchy seem more accessible. But in doing so, is the notion of royalty being lost? A royal relationship between a prince or princess and a civilian was once almost unheard of - it's now a regular occurrence. But what does that mean for what the monarchy stands for and how it presents itself to the world? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world