Future of Jerusalem: Trump declares Jerusalem the capital of Israel

Trump's announcement from the White House was widely expected and reaction has been swift across the globe. There have been protests in Jerusalem's Occupied West Bank. Mahmood Abbas says Jerusalem 'is the eternal capital of the state of Palestine' while Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed Trump's move. Francis Collings has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world