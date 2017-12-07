Honduras standoff

A disputed election in Honduras has turned into the worst unrest the country has faced since a coup in 2009. The opposition accuses President Hernandez of not getting the number of votes needed to be re-elected, no matter what the official results say. Protesters want a full recount. In an attempted show of force, Hernandez enacted a state of emergency, but the police are refusing to impose it. A spokesman says guards will not follow government orders that violate human rights. So, could this crisis bring the president's political career to an end?