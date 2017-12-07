Roundtable: Natural Resource Curse

Sitting on a gold mine - but why do some countries rich in precious metals, stones or oil struggle to reap the benefits? An abundance of natural resources can bring great prosperity, but it can also have the opposite effect – weaker economies and democracies - and less development. It's the paradox of plenty, also known as the 'resource curse'. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.