Nexus: Top 5 North Korean facts package

North Korea has one of the most secretive and censored societies in the world. What does daily life in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea look like? Here are our top five facts. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world