Nexus: North Korea - The Kim Dynasty

The Kim dynasty has ruled over North Korea since 1948, but still very little is known about the family. How have they stayed in power and how has the country changed over three generations? Here’s a quick history of North Korea’s Kim dynasty. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world