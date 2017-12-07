Parking Space: Hong Kong parking space investments boom

The Hong Kong property market is going gangbusters, and if you'd invested even just a few years ago, you'd be sitting on a pretty handsome profit. But there's another segment of the market that's offering even better returns. Patrick Fok explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world