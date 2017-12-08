Turkey - Greece Relations: Tense start to Erdogan's Greece visit

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid a visit to Athens, the first time a Turkish president has travelled to Greece in 65 years. Both sides are keen to improve relations after a history of confrontation. But their meeting has shown there are still long-standing disputes to resolve. Our Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from the Greek capital.