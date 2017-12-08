WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jerusalem: Israel’s capital?
Despite immense global opposition, US President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel. The city is home to some of the holiest sites for Muslims, Christians and Jews. The question of the city's ownership has been one of the trickiest issues at the heart of one of the world's most complicated conflicts. So Trump's plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was bound to create a backlash. Within 24 hours, demonstrators squared off against security forces in the occupied West Bank, while the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip called for a new intifada. So what impact will the decision have on hopes for peace? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Jerusalem: Israel’s capital?
December 8, 2017
Explore
