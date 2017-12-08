WORLD
Yemen’s quest for peace
Right now, peace in Yemen seems as far away as ever. The Arab nation is in the middle of a civil war. Thousands have been killed and millions of children need urgent medical help. And then there's the cholera epidemic. And you'd think things couldn't get much worse. But just days ago, Houthi rebels killed the former president and their one-time ally, Ali Abdullah Saleh, plunging the country into further unrest. The last few days have seen some of the fiercest fightings since the conflict began almost three years ago. So what are a prospect for peace in Yemen? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
