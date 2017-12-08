Money Talks: Steinhoff CEO steps down after 20 years at the helm

Shares of South African furniture retailer Steinhoff plunged more than 60% in both Frankfurt and Johannesburg. The fall was triggered by the resignation of CEO Markus Jooste after 20 years at the helm over an accounting scandal. His departure has highlighted deeper problems involving financial checks and balances at South African companies. Analysis from Dr. Thanti Mthanti, Senior Lecturer at South Africa’s Wits Business School. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world