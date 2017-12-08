Money Talks: Internet users buy 800-year-old castle in France

Need money to build a kickin' video game? Or that blockbuster movie you've got in your head? These days crowdfunding is increasingly the way to go. But now almost 9,000 have chipped in to buy a piece of French history. Take a look ... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world