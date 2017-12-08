Money Talks: European Commission proposes to create European Monetary Fund

Plans to knit the economies of European countries closer together are taking a big step forwards. The European Commission is laying out its vision for a European Monetary Fund among several measures. The fund would help countries facing economic crises that are not of their making. It would also support investment and give incentives for governments to join the single currency. Other proposals include the creation of the post of a European finance minister. For more on this, Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.