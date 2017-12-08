Money Talks: VW executive Oliver Schmidt jailed for 7 years for dieselgate

Like an old clapped out Beetle, the Volkswagen emissions scandal just keeps on going. The German carmaker has settled most of the cases against it by paying billions of dollars in fines. But some executives are now paying with their freedom. Analysis from TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.