Strait Talk: Turkish Muslims in Greece battle for recognition of their ethnic identity

One group in particular has had to bear the brunt of this pressure. The Turkish minority living inside Greece. Greece recognises them as a distinct minority. Omer Kablan reports Watch more of the Strait Talk here trt.world/straittalk Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world