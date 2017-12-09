Future of Jerusalem: UN Security Council meet on Trump's decision

The UN security council held an emergency meeting Friday to debate US President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move its embassy there from Tel Aviv. The US was isolated by the other 14 members of the council who rebuked it for its decision but the American ambassador defiantly attacked the united nations as doing more to damage peace in the middle east than advance it. Frank Ucciardo has more on the story from Washington