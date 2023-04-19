Sparks from renovation work may have started deadly blaze in China

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px 'Helvetica Neue'}Dozens of people have been arrested in connection with a deadly fire that broke out at a hospital in Beijing. At least 29 people were killed when the blaze ripped through the building on Tuesday night. Most of the victims were critically ill patients.<br><br>Melinda Nucifora has more.