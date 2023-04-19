WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nephew of slain US president Kennedy announces presidential bid
Known for his anti-vaccine activism alongside being a member of a storied US political dynasty, Kennedy officially launches his bid for the White House.
RFK Jr worked for decades as an environmental lawyer, but has been known since 2005 for promoting conspiracy theories about vaccines. / Photo: AP
April 19, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted anti-vaccine advocate whose uncle John F. Kennedy ("JFK") was the 35th US president, has formally announced his own White House bid.

“I've come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for President of the United States,” Kennedy said on Wednesday at a campaign launch in Massachusetts, the stronghold of the Kennedy family.

The 69-year-old outsider intends to compete for the Democratic Party's nomination against incumbent President Joe Biden. He is the second Democrat to enter the presidential race after author Marianne Williamson.

RFK Jr worked for decades as an environmental lawyer, but has been known since 2005 for promoting conspiracy theories about vaccines, notably linking them to the development of autism.

Among the crown assembled in Boston, several supporters wore caps with anti-vaccine messages.

Kennedy vowed to end the deep political division in the United States by "telling the truth to the American people."

Highly recognisable name

Kennedy is the son of former US Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 in Los Angeles.

The assassinations of both brothers, JFK in 1963 and RFK in 1968 during his own presidential campaign, are viewed as among the most significant events in 20th century US politics.

Despite his highly recognisable name, Kennedy's bid is a longshot against incumbent Biden, whose own official launch is expected later in the year, though no date has been announced.

Kennedy filed paperwork on April 6 with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.

Former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are among the Republican candidates.

