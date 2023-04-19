Sudan's RSF says its committing to another 24-hour ceasefire

Sudan's army and rival paramilitary force have agreed to another truce after days of fighting which has spread to other parts of the country. At least 270 people have been killed while thousands more have been injured. The fighting has trapped thousands of people in the capital, Khartoum, amid a growing shortage of food and water supplies. Previous truces have collapsed with the rival groups blaming each other. Priyanka Navani has the latest.